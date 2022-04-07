Des Moines seeks dog park ambassadors
Des Moines is recruiting dog park ambassadors to help keep the shared spaces clean and to make sure visitors follow the rules.
State of play: The gig is unpaid, but those who donate at least 40 hours a year earn a free dog park permit, a $20 value.
- The program has, in recent years, helped provide oversight and guidance at DSM's three municipal dog parks, open daily from 6am-10pm.
Visit the dog parks: Ewing, 4660 Indianola Ave. (Includes a fenced area for dogs 20 pounds or less)
- Reno Memorial, 3325 Hubbell Ave.
- Riverwalk, 1111 Illinois St.
Got the bark for it? Apply.
