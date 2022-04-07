2 hours ago - News

Des Moines seeks dog park ambassadors

Jason Clayworth
A photo of dogs at a Des Moines dog park.
Boomer the Chihuahua dressed as Superman during last year's "Bark Before Dark Halloween Pawty" at the Reno Memorial Dog Park in Des Moines. Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via Imagn Content Services

Des Moines is recruiting dog park ambassadors to help keep the shared spaces clean and to make sure visitors follow the rules.

State of play: The gig is unpaid, but those who donate at least 40 hours a year earn a free dog park permit, a $20 value.

  • The program has, in recent years, helped provide oversight and guidance at DSM's three municipal dog parks, open daily from 6am-10pm.

Visit the dog parks: Ewing, 4660 Indianola Ave. (Includes a fenced area for dogs 20 pounds or less)

  • Reno Memorial, 3325 Hubbell Ave.
  • Riverwalk, 1111 Illinois St.

Got the bark for it? Apply.

