Des Moines' Community Jazz Center to host jazz festival Sunday

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Community Jazz Center is hosting a festival Sunday in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month.

Why it matters: It's a great way to pay tribute to Des Moines jazz heritage, including a once-vibrant Black business and entertainment district along Center Street where blues performers played in the early 1900s.

Freeway construction in the late 1950s destroyed the district.

🎺 Attend: Noce Jazz Cabaret, 1325 Walnut St., from 1-6pm.