2 hours ago - Things to Do

Des Moines' Community Jazz Center to host jazz festival Sunday

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a jazz player.
Saxophonist Chris Byars at Caspe Terrace in Waukee. Photo: Lee Navin/The Des Moines Register via via Imagn Content Services

The Community Jazz Center is hosting a festival Sunday in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month.

Why it matters: It's a great way to pay tribute to Des Moines jazz heritage, including a once-vibrant Black business and entertainment district along Center Street where blues performers played in the early 1900s.

  • Freeway construction in the late 1950s destroyed the district.

🎺 Attend: Noce Jazz Cabaret, 1325 Walnut St., from 1-6pm.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more