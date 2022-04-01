Des Moines' Community Jazz Center to host jazz festival Sunday
The Community Jazz Center is hosting a festival Sunday in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month.
Why it matters: It's a great way to pay tribute to Des Moines jazz heritage, including a once-vibrant Black business and entertainment district along Center Street where blues performers played in the early 1900s.
- Freeway construction in the late 1950s destroyed the district.
🎺 Attend: Noce Jazz Cabaret, 1325 Walnut St., from 1-6pm.
