1 hour ago - Sports

Des Moines team wins Red Bull skateboard challenge

Jason Clayworth
A photo of skateboarders in Des Moines.
This could be great fun OR hurt a whole lot. Photo courtesy of Red Bull

Des Moines skateboarders showed off their gnarly moves at unexpected places, including downtown buildings and warehouses.

Driving the news: A Des Moines team won this year's Red Bull DIY Skateboard contest, officials announced this week.

  • It's a winter competition that incorporates less-than-optimal skating weather.
  • Nine Midwest teams competed this year. Their prize is a three-day trip to Los Angeles.

The team: Logan Cook, Conor Patterson, Connor Barrett and Mirza Jasarovic.

Watch their sweet tricks here.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more