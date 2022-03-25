Des Moines team wins Red Bull skateboard challenge
Des Moines skateboarders showed off their gnarly moves at unexpected places, including downtown buildings and warehouses.
Driving the news: A Des Moines team won this year's Red Bull DIY Skateboard contest, officials announced this week.
- It's a winter competition that incorporates less-than-optimal skating weather.
- Nine Midwest teams competed this year. Their prize is a three-day trip to Los Angeles.
The team: Logan Cook, Conor Patterson, Connor Barrett and Mirza Jasarovic.
Watch their sweet tricks here.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.