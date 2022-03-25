Des Moines team wins Red Bull skateboard challenge Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

This could be great fun OR hurt a whole lot. Photo courtesy of Red Bull

Des Moines skateboarders showed off their gnarly moves at unexpected places, including downtown buildings and warehouses. Driving the news: A Des Moines team won this year's Red Bull DIY Skateboard contest, officials announced this week. It's a winter competition that incorporates less-than-optimal skating weather.

Nine Midwest teams competed this year. Their prize is a three-day trip to Los Angeles. The team: Logan Cook, Conor Patterson, Connor Barrett and Mirza Jasarovic. Watch their sweet tricks here.

