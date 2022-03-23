Severe storms forecast in Iowa this spring
A higher risk of severe weather is forecast for much of Iowa this spring, according to predictions by AccuWeather.
- Between 1,350 to 1,475 tornados are predicted in the U.S. between March and May, which is as much as 18% above average, according to the report.
Why it matters: The information is intended to help people better prepare so they can avoid injuries.
Flashback: An EF4 tornado hit just south of DSM a few weeks ago, killing seven people and setting multiple records from the last decade.
What to watch: Next month is expected to be the most active time for tornados and severe storms.
