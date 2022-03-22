Brewery planned for Des Moines historic district gets approval

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Des Moines City Council approved zoning plans Monday that clear the way for a new restaurant and brewery to open in the Sherman Hill historic neighborhood.

State of play: The neighborhood association wrote a letter last month in support of the rezoning request, but some residents had concerns about parking or noise.

Yes, but: Business hours can run no later than midnight on Friday and Saturdays and 10pm other days, under a zoning condition approved by the council.

Details: The brewery will occupy the first floor of 740 18th St, a building that's adjacent to the Concord Apartments.

What's next: The new business could open late this year, developer Danny Heggen told Axios last month.