Brewery planned for Des Moines historic district gets approval
The Des Moines City Council approved zoning plans Monday that clear the way for a new restaurant and brewery to open in the Sherman Hill historic neighborhood.
State of play: The neighborhood association wrote a letter last month in support of the rezoning request, but some residents had concerns about parking or noise.
- Yes, but: Business hours can run no later than midnight on Friday and Saturdays and 10pm other days, under a zoning condition approved by the council.
Details: The brewery will occupy the first floor of 740 18th St, a building that's adjacent to the Concord Apartments.
What's next: The new business could open late this year, developer Danny Heggen told Axios last month.
