Black Cat serves up Lucky Charms ice cream for St. Patrick's Day

"Pot O' Gold" ice cream from Black Cat Ice Cream ($6). Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Black Cat Ice Cream is out with its St. Patrick's Day-inspired menu and there are plenty of green sweets to choose from.

I tried "Pot O' Gold" — a Lucky Charms-infused ice cream that's soaked in the sweet, milky cereal, with the iconic marshmallows stuffed back into it.

Plus: You can get other flavors, including green apple pie, mint + mint cookies and green cake batter with sprinkles.

Where to find it: 2511 Cottage Grove Ave, Des Moines. Open 1-7pm, Tues-Sun.