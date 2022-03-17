Black Cat serves up Lucky Charms ice cream for St. Patrick's Day
Black Cat Ice Cream is out with its St. Patrick's Day-inspired menu and there are plenty of green sweets to choose from.
- I tried "Pot O' Gold" — a Lucky Charms-infused ice cream that's soaked in the sweet, milky cereal, with the iconic marshmallows stuffed back into it.
Plus: You can get other flavors, including green apple pie, mint + mint cookies and green cake batter with sprinkles.
Where to find it: 2511 Cottage Grove Ave, Des Moines. Open 1-7pm, Tues-Sun.
- $5 for two scoops in a cup. $6 for a scoop in a cone.
