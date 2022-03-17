30 mins ago - Food and Drink

Black Cat serves up Lucky Charms ice cream for St. Patrick's Day

Linh Ta
Lucky Charms-infused ice cream in a green cone, held up in front of the Black Cat Ice Cream sign in Des Moines.
"Pot O' Gold" ice cream from Black Cat Ice Cream ($6). Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Black Cat Ice Cream is out with its St. Patrick's Day-inspired menu and there are plenty of green sweets to choose from.

  • I tried "Pot O' Gold" — a Lucky Charms-infused ice cream that's soaked in the sweet, milky cereal, with the iconic marshmallows stuffed back into it.

Plus: You can get other flavors, including green apple pie, mint + mint cookies and green cake batter with sprinkles.

Where to find it: 2511 Cottage Grove Ave, Des Moines. Open 1-7pm, Tues-Sun.

  • $5 for two scoops in a cup. $6 for a scoop in a cone.
