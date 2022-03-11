12 mins ago - Things to Do

How to find cheap home goods in Des Moines, according to readers

Jason Clayworth
Illustration of Black Friday holiday sale tag on ground with footprint over it
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Axios Des Moines' budget-friendly guide last week generated a few reader tips worthy of your time.

Estate/tag sales

Multiple metro companies specialize in estate and tag sales. Charles Hoffman of Urbandale recommends following them on social media or looking for their listings under "garage sale" on Craigslist.

Curb surfing

Spring clean-up days in Urbandale are the ultimate way to land free goodies like furniture and garden finds, Amanda Jones of Des Moines told Axios.

Nonprofit thrifts

Thrift stores run by nonprofits provide bargains and the money you spend goes to community causes, Patty Daniels, a former first lady of Des Moines, told Axios. She provided a list of some of her favorites:

