Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds launches re-election campaign

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Gov. Kim Reynolds' formally announced her re-election bid Wednesday — an expected move that solidifies the uphill battle Democrats will face in the midterm gubernatorial race.

Driving the news: Reynolds released a statement launching the campaign right before holding a rally with supporters at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Wednesday night.

"As long as I am governor, Iowa will be a state where you can live your life freely, not have to wake up every morning worrying about the next thing the government will do to you, your business, or your children," Reynolds said.

By the numbers: A recent Iowa Poll released by the Des Moines Register shows Reynolds holds an 8-point lead against Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear.

And earlier this year, DeJear's financial report showed she only had $8,500 at the end of 2021. In contrast, Reynolds reported $4.8 million.

What they're saying: Though there's a wide gap in favorability, DeJear said during a recent press conference that the early poll numbers "were encouraging."

What's next: Reynolds is kicking off her campaign this week with events in Dubuque, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids.