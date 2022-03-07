1 hour ago - Things to Do

Des Moines' busy parks drive new projects

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a Des Moines park.
This photo of the Clare and Miles Mills Rose Garden at Greenwood Park was selected for the cover of the latest DSM parks annual report from submissions in a city contest. WDM photographer Carrie Prall is raising money to finance a 2023 Glacier National Park calendar project. Photo courtesy of Carrie Prall/via the city of DSM

Park usage spiked during the pandemic, which set the stage for multiple new records at Des Moines parks last year, according to a city report published last week.

  • Adult volleyball as well as youth flag football and basketball recorded their highest annual participation levels in 2021.

Driving the news: Dozens of projects are in the works, including rehabs to the Neal Smith Trail and Beaverdale Park as well as a new E911 system along recreational trails.

  • A sand volleyball league will launch later this year.

Of note: While not all records, high usage was seen across other park programs.

  • Golf: Nearly 110,000 rounds played.
  • Dog parks: About 1,950 permits sold.

Read the full report.

