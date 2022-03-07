Des Moines' busy parks drive new projects
Park usage spiked during the pandemic, which set the stage for multiple new records at Des Moines parks last year, according to a city report published last week.
- Adult volleyball as well as youth flag football and basketball recorded their highest annual participation levels in 2021.
Driving the news: Dozens of projects are in the works, including rehabs to the Neal Smith Trail and Beaverdale Park as well as a new E911 system along recreational trails.
- A sand volleyball league will launch later this year.
Of note: While not all records, high usage was seen across other park programs.
- Golf: Nearly 110,000 rounds played.
- Dog parks: About 1,950 permits sold.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.