Des Moines' busy parks drive new projects

Park usage spiked during the pandemic, which set the stage for multiple new records at Des Moines parks last year, according to a city report published last week.

Adult volleyball as well as youth flag football and basketball recorded their highest annual participation levels in 2021.

Driving the news: Dozens of projects are in the works, including rehabs to the Neal Smith Trail and Beaverdale Park as well as a new E911 system along recreational trails.

A sand volleyball league will launch later this year.

Of note: While not all records, high usage was seen across other park programs.

Golf: Nearly 110,000 rounds played.

Dog parks: About 1,950 permits sold.

