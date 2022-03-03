Des Moines kitchen serves up nostalgic school lunches

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If your mouth is watering for those pizza days at school, we've got good news!

There's a way to bite into some nostalgia without redoing middle school.

Driving the news: In April, you'll be able to order USDA school lunch pizza every Thursday at Kitchen Spaces, said Bob Mulvihill, who owns the communal commercial kitchen.

For the last few months, Mulvihill and his business partner have been serving rectangle pizza, corn, fruit cocktail and a slice of sheet cake for $5.

The idea was inspired by recipes from an old 1988 cookbook that had the exact USDA recipes.

One of the secret ingredients? Lots of milk powder.

The customer reaction to the pizzas have been joyful and even helped one popular TikToker check a meal off his bucket list.

What's next: Starting March 10, Mulvihill will be serving nostalgic Irish foods before returning to school pizzas in April.