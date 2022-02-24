Behind Iowa's abundant stash of Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa has so far avoided most of the supply delays reported by troops in other states this cookie season, spokesperson Samie Swinton told Axios.
What's happening: Two main bakeries produce the goods, Swinton said. Little Brownie Bakers has been more prone to shortages linked with the pandemic and hit by extreme weather in places like Colorado.
- ABC Bakers supplies most of Iowa's stash. Only a few slight delays have been reported, mostly linked with trucking, Swinton said.
Thought bubble: Phew, we're in need of a viable alternative to those long Crumbl Cookie lines.
⏰ Buy a box: $5 each, available now through March 27.
- Order through a Girl Scout or visit the cookie finder to locate booth locations and times via your ZIP code.
