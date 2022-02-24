Des Moines considers carbon monoxide detector mandate

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Carbon monoxide detectors would be required in all rented homes and apartments under a proposed Des Moines ordinance presented to the City Council this week.

Why it matters: Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless gas sometimes released by malfunctioning furnaces that can lead to brain damage and death.

At least 430 people die and about 50,000 others are hospitalized each year because of accidental CO poisoning, according to the CDC.

State of play: Any rental that receives federal assistance must have CO detectors by Dec. 27 under a federal rule issued last month.

The Des Moines requirement would apply to all rentals as a way to avoid confusion and better protect public safety, SuAnn Donovan, assistant director of the city Neighborhood Services division, told the council.

Of note: CO detectors can be purchased for under $20.

What's next: The council is expected to vote on the requirement in coming weeks.