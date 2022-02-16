Des Moines launches new water awareness campaign

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Fourteen new signs now line metro bridges or roads near the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers.

They're part of an awareness campaign announced last week by the city of Des Moines, Des Moines Water Works and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The big picture: The agencies want people to think about why water sources are critically important, especially to the 600,000 Water Works customers who drink from those rivers.

Water rates are going up as much as 15% on April 1, and contaminated water is a factor.

Get involved: Water Works is asking groups and organizations interested in partnering with them to propose clean water projects by the end of this month.