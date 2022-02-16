20 mins ago - News

Des Moines launches new water awareness campaign

Jason Clayworth
A photo of new water signs in Des Moines.
Jennifer Terry, a Des Moines Water Works manager, and Matt Beckman, a carpenter for the city, with one of the new signs at Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Fleur Drive near the Raccoon River in downtown DSM. Photo courtesy of DSM Water Works.

Fourteen new signs now line metro bridges or roads near the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers.

  • They're part of an awareness campaign announced last week by the city of Des Moines, Des Moines Water Works and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The big picture: The agencies want people to think about why water sources are critically important, especially to the 600,000 Water Works customers who drink from those rivers.

Get involved: Water Works is asking groups and organizations interested in partnering with them to propose clean water projects by the end of this month.

