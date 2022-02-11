41 mins ago - Food and Drink

How to game plan your Super Bowl party spending

Jason Clayworth
Filet mignon was $25 a pound at Trader Joe's in West Des Moines recently. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Super Bowl parties will cost as much as 14% more than a year ago, according to Wells Fargo's chief agricultural economist Michael Swanson.

State of play: Steak, shrimp and chicken wings are up more than 20% from 2021, per Swanson's analysis of national food data.

  • Soda prices are as much as 12% higher.

The good news: Other popular Super Bowl items have seen slower rises.

  • Avocados and potato chips are only up 1% over last year.
  • And wine and beer prices have jumped 3% and 4%, respectively.

The big picture: Some items are pricier but this isn’t like toilet paper in 2020.

  • Super Bowl fixings are still in stock, Brendan Comito, COO of Capital City Fruit and Hy-Vee spokesperson Christina Gayman told Axios.
