How to game plan your Super Bowl party spending
Super Bowl parties will cost as much as 14% more than a year ago, according to Wells Fargo's chief agricultural economist Michael Swanson.
State of play: Steak, shrimp and chicken wings are up more than 20% from 2021, per Swanson's analysis of national food data.
- Soda prices are as much as 12% higher.
The good news: Other popular Super Bowl items have seen slower rises.
- Avocados and potato chips are only up 1% over last year.
- And wine and beer prices have jumped 3% and 4%, respectively.
The big picture: Some items are pricier but this isn’t like toilet paper in 2020.
- Super Bowl fixings are still in stock, Brendan Comito, COO of Capital City Fruit and Hy-Vee spokesperson Christina Gayman told Axios.
