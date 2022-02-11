How to game plan your Super Bowl party spending

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Super Bowl parties will cost as much as 14% more than a year ago, according to Wells Fargo's chief agricultural economist Michael Swanson.

State of play: Steak, shrimp and chicken wings are up more than 20% from 2021, per Swanson's analysis of national food data.

Soda prices are as much as 12% higher.

The good news: Other popular Super Bowl items have seen slower rises.

Avocados and potato chips are only up 1% over last year.

And wine and beer prices have jumped 3% and 4%, respectively.

The big picture: Some items are pricier but this isn’t like toilet paper in 2020.