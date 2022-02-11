The best places to cry in Des Moines
Valentine's weekend can be tough. Maybe you got ghosted, or maybe you're just sick of the cold.
- If you're feeling down and out — here's a few places where you can have a good public cry.
Kaleidoscope mall
It's cold, empty and no one will hear you except for the trapped birds.
- As you reminisce on the love that could have been — remember all the things the mall could have been too.
Valley West Mall
Okay, really, no one will hear you here.
MacRae Park
Look at that skyline. See how tall and majestic the Principal Building looks from here?
- Buck up, champ. You'll make it through.
