The best places to cry in Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Valentine's weekend can be tough. Maybe you got ghosted, or maybe you're just sick of the cold.

If you're feeling down and out — here's a few places where you can have a good public cry.

Kaleidoscope mall

It's cold, empty and no one will hear you except for the trapped birds.

As you reminisce on the love that could have been — remember all the things the mall could have been too.

Valley West Mall

Inside Valley West Mall on Monday, May 18, 2020, in West Des Moines. Photo: Kelsey Kremer/The Register via Imagn Content Services

Okay, really, no one will hear you here.

MacRae Park

The first rays of sun hit the downtown Des Moines skyline on Sep. 3, 2020, from the MacRae Park overlook in Des Moines. Photo: Kelsey Kremer/The Register via Imagn Content Services

Look at that skyline. See how tall and majestic the Principal Building looks from here?