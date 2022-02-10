3 cool Valentine's Day dates in Des Moines

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Do a dessert and cocktail pairing at Creme's Dessert Lounge

Celebrate early and taste your way through Creme's pairing suggestions. For each dessert, there's a suggested cocktail, wine/beer, coffee or tea.

Best for: Those with a sweet tooth.

Those with a sweet tooth. Happy hours are 4-7pm Tuesday-Saturday.

2. Bring out your competitive side at Up-Down game bar

If you're looking for a more casual celebration, head to Up-Down for pizza, beer, 25-cent games and loads of nostalgia.

Best for: Affordable fun.

3. Pick up provisions from The Cheese Shop for an at-home date

You can shop for a pre-made box or pick up cheeses, meats, wine and other artisanal goods of your choosing.