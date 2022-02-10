8 mins ago - Things to Do

3 cool Valentine's Day dates in Des Moines

Brianna Crane
If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Do a dessert and cocktail pairing at Creme's Dessert Lounge

Celebrate early and taste your way through Creme's pairing suggestions. For each dessert, there's a suggested cocktail, wine/beer, coffee or tea.

  • Best for: Those with a sweet tooth.
  • Happy hours are 4-7pm Tuesday-Saturday.

2. Bring out your competitive side at Up-Down game bar

If you're looking for a more casual celebration, head to Up-Down for pizza, beer, 25-cent games and loads of nostalgia.

  • Best for: Affordable fun.

3. Pick up provisions from The Cheese Shop for an at-home date

You can shop for a pre-made box or pick up cheeses, meats, wine and other artisanal goods of your choosing.

  • Best for: Those looking for a cozy night in.
  • Order a $55 Valentine's box here.
