3 cool Valentine's Day dates in Des Moines
If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.
1. Do a dessert and cocktail pairing at Creme's Dessert Lounge
Celebrate early and taste your way through Creme's pairing suggestions. For each dessert, there's a suggested cocktail, wine/beer, coffee or tea.
- Best for: Those with a sweet tooth.
- Happy hours are 4-7pm Tuesday-Saturday.
2. Bring out your competitive side at Up-Down game bar
If you're looking for a more casual celebration, head to Up-Down for pizza, beer, 25-cent games and loads of nostalgia.
- Best for: Affordable fun.
3. Pick up provisions from The Cheese Shop for an at-home date
You can shop for a pre-made box or pick up cheeses, meats, wine and other artisanal goods of your choosing.
- Best for: Those looking for a cozy night in.
- Order a $55 Valentine's box here.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.