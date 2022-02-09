Suspense mounts as Polk County awaits redistricting map approval

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A redistricting saga continues for Polk County weeks beyond what Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald and some political organizers anticipated.

Why it matters: The delay is adding complications to local races.

Candidates must file nomination papers next month and they still don't know their district's boundaries or who they might be challenging.

The big picture: This redistricting cycle is the first since lawmakers changed Iowa law three years ago and removed much of the power of county-appointed commissions to draw maps for supervisor seats.

The process for many counties is now handled through the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency and the Iowa Secretary of State (SOS).

Between the lines: The process unfolds as tension bubbles among some of the supervisors, thanks to an ongoing lawsuit accusing four of them of extortion.

Supervisor Matt McCoy joined the lawsuit in October and was stripped of most of his appointments last month.

Scorching primary and general election challenges against him are in the works, McCoy predicted in an interview with Axios last month.

What they're saying: Fitzgerald said during a meeting last month that Polk's redistricting maps were expected to be approved around Jan. 15.

The process would likely have been completed by October of last year if the previous system were still in place, he said.

"There really is nothing we can do, but be frustrated and patient," Polk Supervisor Chairperson Angela Connolly told Axios Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hall, a spokesperson for the SOS, told Axios that census data delays are to blame.