Des Moines sets record home sales in 2021

Data: Des Moines Area Association of Realtors MLS & Les Sulgrove; Chart: Axios Visuals

Des Moines' real estate market is hot.

The city saw nearly 17,500 home sales last year, worth a record $4.8 billion, according to data from the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors (DMAAR).

What's happening: The pandemic catapulted the home sales market, former DMAAR president Les Sulgrove said in a recent video posted to his real estate market website.

Out-of-staters are contributing to the surge, coming to Des Moines for tech jobs at places like Facebook and Microsoft as well as for its low cost of living, Sulgrove told Axios.

Des Moines has some of the most homes for sale for middle-class income levels in the nation, the Wall Street Journal reported this week.

State of play: Realtor.com looked at search traffic in Q4 2021 to determine who from outside Des Moines is looking for a home in the metro area. Here are the top three locations:

Omaha

Minneapolis-St. Paul

Philadelphia

The bottom line: Des Moines is a "big small town," Sulgrove said.