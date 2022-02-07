Makeover for a Des Moines playground up for vote

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chesterfield Park would get a $1.9 million upgrade under a plan that goes before the Des Moines City Council tonight.

Why it matters: It's an old part of the city that's getting new life, including amenities that attract and retain families.

Key segments of the adjacent Southeast Connector — which links Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to U.S. Highway 6 — are completed and area growth is anticipated.

State of play: Some of the park's facilities, including a wading pool, are 50 years old.

A new splash pad, playground, basketball court, futsal court, walking paths and shelter are planned for the park at 2719 E. MLK Jr. Parkway.

What's next: With council approval, construction will begin in coming months with an anticipated spring 2023 opening, according to city documents.