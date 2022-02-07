35 mins ago - Politics

Makeover for a Des Moines playground up for vote

Jason Clayworth
A photo of the Chesterfield Park.
Those leaning basketball hoops are among the items that would be replaced in a Chesterfield Park project. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Chesterfield Park would get a $1.9 million upgrade under a plan that goes before the Des Moines City Council tonight.

Why it matters: It's an old part of the city that's getting new life, including amenities that attract and retain families.

  • Key segments of the adjacent Southeast Connector — which links Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to U.S. Highway 6 — are completed and area growth is anticipated.

State of play: Some of the park's facilities, including a wading pool, are 50 years old.

  • A new splash pad, playground, basketball court, futsal court, walking paths and shelter are planned for the park at 2719 E. MLK Jr. Parkway.

What's next: With council approval, construction will begin in coming months with an anticipated spring 2023 opening, according to city documents.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more