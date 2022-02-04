22 mins ago - Politics

Des Moines councilmember has choice words for city leaders

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Indira Sheumaker.
Indira Sheumaker celebrating her election win to the Des Moines City Council in November. Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via Imagn Content Services

Des Moines City Councilperson Indira Sheumaker is encouraging supporters to challenge Mayor Frank Cownie and the five other council members.

What she's saying: "We need to build a slate for this next election and get these motherf-----s out of here," Sheumaker said during a DSM People's Town Hall meeting last week.

Catch up fast: Sheumaker rose to prominence for her activism during BLM protests in 2020, beating Ward 1 incumbent Bill Gray in November.

