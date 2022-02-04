Des Moines councilmember has choice words for city leaders

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Des Moines City Councilperson Indira Sheumaker is encouraging supporters to challenge Mayor Frank Cownie and the five other council members.

What she's saying: "We need to build a slate for this next election and get these motherf-----s out of here," Sheumaker said during a DSM People's Town Hall meeting last week.

Catch up fast: Sheumaker rose to prominence for her activism during BLM protests in 2020, beating Ward 1 incumbent Bill Gray in November.