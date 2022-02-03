A crappy ex: Animal Rescue League sells Valentine's Day litter boxes

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Something is in the air at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa this Valentine's Day.

Driving the news: The ARL of Iowa is once again offering a "Valentine's Day Litter Box," where you can pay to get your ex's name etched right where they deserve it.

$15 gets you one name. But $100 gets you a box and 15 names!

And all of it goes to a good cause — helping dogs and cats who are all way cuter than your exes anyway.

See a video of the litter boxes from 2021.