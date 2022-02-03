A crappy ex: Animal Rescue League sells Valentine's Day litter boxes
Something is in the air at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa this Valentine's Day.
Driving the news: The ARL of Iowa is once again offering a "Valentine's Day Litter Box," where you can pay to get your ex's name etched right where they deserve it.
- $15 gets you one name. But $100 gets you a box and 15 names!
And all of it goes to a good cause — helping dogs and cats who are all way cuter than your exes anyway.
See a video of the litter boxes from 2021.
