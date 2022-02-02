How Hinterland's 2022 lineup came to fruition

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Hinterland has grown from a two-day event to a four-day festival this year, featuring some big names in the industry and all of your favorite new artists.

Axios spoke to Sam Summers, owner of Hinterland's operator First Fleet Concerts, about what it takes to book the music fest, which will run Aug. 4-7.

Behind the scenes: It starts pretty simple. Summers works with his wife to pick which musicians to bring to the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles.

They think about the music they're listening to and list which bands they'd like to see in spreadsheets.

Then, Summers figures out what he can make happen.

For choosing headliners, Summers sees who's free and considers if they'll sound good in a field. He also thinks about who the attending bands would be "stoked" to have at Hinterland themselves.

"If you're hanging out with all your friends and then you're gonna go onstage, you're probably going to have a really good time and people are gonna know it," Summers said.

Fun fact: Summers said he considered booking Billie Eilish in 2017, when she was still starting out.

He talked with her agent and asked for live footage because Eilish hadn't performed publicly at that point. (That's definitely changed now.)

What's next: Tickets go on sale Friday. The festival will be sold to capacity.