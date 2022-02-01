Locate this Des Moines spot for a chance to win skating tickets

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tell us the location of this frozen wading pool and get a chance to score four free tickets to Brenton Skating Plaza.

How it works: To enter the drawing, hit reply and send us your answer by noon Thursday.

We'll randomly select one person who correctly solves our trivia question.

Of note: The tickets must be used before the skating season ends in March.

You must be at least 18 years old to play.

View the complete rules on our website.