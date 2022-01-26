Des Moines firefighters see rise in calls amid worker shortage
Calls to the Des Moines Fire Department have increased by nearly 50% in the last decade.
- EMS accounted for about 65% of the nearly 31,000 calls last year.
Why it matters: The increase in calls comes as the city struggles to fill a firefighter shortage that's costing Des Moines thousands of dollars in weekly overtime.
Between the lines: Response times increased by about 14 seconds between 2015 and 2020.
- Emergency crews arrived within 5 minutes and 22 seconds in 90% of calls in 2020.
Of note: Last year’s response time data isn’t compiled yet but it is expected to show increases, Des Moines Fire Marshal Jonathan Lund told Axios.
What to watch: Des Moines launched training for 30 firefighters this month, nearly twice the size of a class that graduated in December.
- Some will complete their training in June, while others will graduate in December.
