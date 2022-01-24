Hy-Vee stores in Des Moines area donate produce to Ape Initiative
Five metro Hy-Vee stores donate imperfect or soon-to-expire fruits and veggies to the Ape Initiative, Amanda Epping, a research coordinator at the trust, told Axios.
- The Hy-Vee donations have been ongoing for more than five years.
- She said that's worth about $35,000 a year to the nonprofit's Des Moines research facility — the only one in the world dedicated to the study of bonobos.
Fun fact: The animals each intake about 1,700 calories a day and generally prefer fruits over veggies, Epping said.
