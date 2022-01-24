2 hours ago - News

Hy-Vee stores in Des Moines area donate produce to Ape Initiative

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a bonobo.
Nyota flashes some green donated recently by a Des Moines metro Hy-Vee store. Photo courtesy of the Ape Initiative

Five metro Hy-Vee stores donate imperfect or soon-to-expire fruits and veggies to the Ape Initiative, Amanda Epping, a research coordinator at the trust, told Axios.

  • The Hy-Vee donations have been ongoing for more than five years.
  • She said that's worth about $35,000 a year to the nonprofit's Des Moines research facility — the only one in the world dedicated to the study of bonobos.

Fun fact: The animals each intake about 1,700 calories a day and generally prefer fruits over veggies, Epping said.

A photo of veggies.
Some of Hy-Vee's recent donations (left) and Clara, one of seven bonobos who live at the Ape Initiative in Des Moines. Photos courtesy of the Ape Initiative
