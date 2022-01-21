Des Moines addiction treatment facility plans to expand

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

An outpatient addiction and gambling treatment facility on Des Moines' east side is slated to expand its operations.

Driving the news: The City Council approved Prelude Behavioral Services' rezoning request for its property at 3451 Easton Blvd. last week.

Why it matters: Alcohol and substance abuse has increased in Iowa, and across the country, since the pandemic began.

Details: The group's immediate plans call for more group room and office space.

Future phases may include the consolidation of the group's residential and half-way treatment program, currently located at 3806 Easton Blvd., director Michelle De La Riva told the City Council.

Detox and sobering centers could also be in the group's future, she said.

Between the lines: Metro leaders have been calling for the expansion of treatment services, which advocates contend can save lives and reduce homelessness and incarceration rates.

Of note: A timeline for Prelude's plans remains unclear.