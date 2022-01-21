Des Moines addiction treatment facility plans to expand
An outpatient addiction and gambling treatment facility on Des Moines' east side is slated to expand its operations.
Driving the news: The City Council approved Prelude Behavioral Services' rezoning request for its property at 3451 Easton Blvd. last week.
Why it matters: Alcohol and substance abuse has increased in Iowa, and across the country, since the pandemic began.
Details: The group's immediate plans call for more group room and office space.
- Future phases may include the consolidation of the group's residential and half-way treatment program, currently located at 3806 Easton Blvd., director Michelle De La Riva told the City Council.
- Detox and sobering centers could also be in the group's future, she said.
Between the lines: Metro leaders have been calling for the expansion of treatment services, which advocates contend can save lives and reduce homelessness and incarceration rates.
Of note: A timeline for Prelude's plans remains unclear.
