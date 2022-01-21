33 mins ago - News

Des Moines addiction treatment facility plans to expand

Jason Clayworth
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

An outpatient addiction and gambling treatment facility on Des Moines' east side is slated to expand its operations.

Driving the news: The City Council approved Prelude Behavioral Services' rezoning request for its property at 3451 Easton Blvd. last week.

Why it matters: Alcohol and substance abuse has increased in Iowa, and across the country, since the pandemic began.

Details: The group's immediate plans call for more group room and office space.

  • Future phases may include the consolidation of the group's residential and half-way treatment program, currently located at 3806 Easton Blvd., director Michelle De La Riva told the City Council.
  • Detox and sobering centers could also be in the group's future, she said.

Between the lines: Metro leaders have been calling for the expansion of treatment services, which advocates contend can save lives and reduce homelessness and incarceration rates.

Of note: A timeline for Prelude's plans remains unclear.

A photo of a Des Moines addiction treatment center.
Prelude's facility at 3451 Easton Blvd. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
