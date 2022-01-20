Former Iowa Rep. Kevin McCarthy running for Polk County attorney
Former Iowa House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is running for Polk County attorney.
Why it matters: The office shapes the direction of local law enforcement and whoever lands the job will likely bring policy change.
- John Sarcone, a Democrat who has held the office for more than three decades, isn't seeking re-election this year.
State of play: McCarthy — the son of former Des Moines police chief and Polk County sheriff Bill McCarthy — is among at least two other Democrats who have already joined the race.
- Kimberly Graham, an attorney and advocate for neglected and abused children, and Laura Roan, an assistant Polk County attorney, are also in the running.
Bio, in brief: McCarthy served as an Iowa assistant attorney general until taking a job last year with the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters union.
- Recidivism and the juvenile justice system have been among his professional focuses.
What he's saying: McCarthy told Axios he plans to unveil proposals in the coming weeks to create a mental health division within the office and launch an anti-bullying initiative with area schools.
- He also said he hopes to improve enforcement of worker exploitation, human trafficking and environmental laws.
Of note: No GOP candidates have announced bids for the role to county party organizers yet, Gloria Mazza, chair of the Polk County Republicans, told Axios this week.
- Yes, but: There's still time. The deadline to file for the June 7 primary is March 25.
