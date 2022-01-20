Former Iowa Rep. Kevin McCarthy running for Polk County attorney

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Former Iowa House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is running for Polk County attorney.

Why it matters: The office shapes the direction of local law enforcement and whoever lands the job will likely bring policy change.

John Sarcone, a Democrat who has held the office for more than three decades, isn't seeking re-election this year.

State of play: McCarthy — the son of former Des Moines police chief and Polk County sheriff Bill McCarthy — is among at least two other Democrats who have already joined the race.

Kimberly Graham, an attorney and advocate for neglected and abused children, and Laura Roan, an assistant Polk County attorney, are also in the running.

Bio, in brief: McCarthy served as an Iowa assistant attorney general until taking a job last year with the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters union.

Recidivism and the juvenile justice system have been among his professional focuses.

What he's saying: McCarthy told Axios he plans to unveil proposals in the coming weeks to create a mental health division within the office and launch an anti-bullying initiative with area schools.

He also said he hopes to improve enforcement of worker exploitation, human trafficking and environmental laws.

Of note: No GOP candidates have announced bids for the role to county party organizers yet, Gloria Mazza, chair of the Polk County Republicans, told Axios this week.