Family carries on man's legacy of paying it forward

Last week, we shared a sweet picture with you of a birthday cake that was paid for by a stranger at a Hy-Vee in Polk County. It had a note: "Paid for in honor of Ryan Cookson."

We chatted with Cookson's family and learned more about the gesture and their efforts to keep his spirit of kindness going. Here's their story.

State of play: Jan. 12 would have been Cookson's 29th birthday.

To commemorate it, his sister, Ashlee Cookson-Bliss, started a new tradition. She went to the Hy-Vee off Oralabor and paid for four birthday cakes in honor of Cookson's favorite number and the time he was born — 4:44pm.

It's a gesture that Cookson would have done himself, said his mom, Diane Pettiecord.

The young Ankeny man was known for showing kindness — cooking Thanksgiving for his friends, giving hitchhikers rides and offering money to people in need.

Ryan Cookson loved the outdoors. Photos courtesy of Diane Pettiecord

Context: Cookson died in 2016, at the age of 23, in an unfortunate accident with a firearm while experimenting with hallucinogenic drugs.

Since Cookson's death, his relatives have done random acts of kindness to remember the young son, brother and friend, like paying for a dog adoption at the Animal Rescue League or purchasing coffee for the person behind them.

What they're saying: The family said they didn't expect just how much the cakes would resonate with others.

One mom put an extra candle on her son's seventh birthday cake in honor of Cookson.

Barry Blessing wrote a Facebook post to the family after learning he was one of the recipients of their generosity when picking up a cake for his wife's birthday.

“I didn't know a Cookson family (or Ryan's friends) before today, but I feel & acknowledge their presence tonight and know they're out there somewhere within earshot or screenshot, and I hope this post reminds them of all the things they knew and loved about Ryan,” he wrote.

What's next: Cookson's family hopes people do simple acts of kindness to pay it forward.