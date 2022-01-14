What to do in Des Moines this weekend, including MLK Day events

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Don't let the winter slump take ahold of your weekend plans. Here's what's going on in the Des Moines metro.

Saturday

🛍 Find your favorite thrifted sweater at the Vintage & Sustainable Market at Art Terrarium, starting at 10am.

Sunday

🧶🍺 Need some motivation to finish your craft project? Bring it to 515 Brewing and work alongside others, plus get $1 off your pours.

🐍 Explore all things slimy and scaly at the Iowa Reptile Show in Des Moines. Tickets are $10 for adults.

Monday

🙏 Listen to Jelani Cobb, staff writer at The New Yorker and professor of journalism at Columbia University, deliver the virtual keynote for the YMCA's MLK Jr. Day Prayer Breakfast. Register for free.

🎤 The city of West Des Moines is hosting a community celebration that includes a roundtable discussion and remarks by Audrey Kennis, the city's inaugural director of diversity, equity and inclusion.