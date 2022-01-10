Des Moines Public Library shares most popular books of 2021
The most read books in the Des Moines Public Library circulation in 2021:
Nonfiction
- "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama.
- "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
- "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson.
- "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey.
- "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle.
Fiction
- "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah.
- "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave.
- "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig.
- "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V.E. Schwab.
- "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty.
