Des Moines Public Library shares most popular books of 2021

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Barack Obabma's book.
Photo: Charles Guerin/Abaca Press via Reuters

The most read books in the Des Moines Public Library circulation in 2021:

Nonfiction
  1. "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama.
  2. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
  3. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson.
  4. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey.
  5. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle.
Fiction
  1. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah.
  2. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave.
  3. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig.
  4. "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V.E. Schwab.
  5. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty.
