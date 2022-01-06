Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie's 2022 goal: Defeat the pandemic

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Overcoming the pandemic — specifically trying to get more people vaxxed and to take precautions more seriously — is Des Moines' top concern, Mayor Frank Cownie told Axios.

State of play: About 70% of Iowans ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including roughly 65% of those eligible in Polk County.

A spike in hospitalizations and deaths were reported during the holiday season, albeit at levels far lower than in late 2020.

What to watch: There's hope that the worst of the pandemic is over.

New antiviral drugs that can prevent most hospitalizations were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration in the final days of December.

Editor's note: This story is part of Axios Des Moines' feature this week spotlighting the biggest 2022 goals of community groups and metro leaders.