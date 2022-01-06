59 mins ago - COVID

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie's 2022 goal: Defeat the pandemic

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie.
Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie (left) greets Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan last year. Photo: Charlie Neibergall/AP

Overcoming the pandemic — specifically trying to get more people vaxxed and to take precautions more seriously — is Des Moines' top concern, Mayor Frank Cownie told Axios.

State of play: About 70% of Iowans ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including roughly 65% of those eligible in Polk County.

What to watch: There's hope that the worst of the pandemic is over.

  • New antiviral drugs that can prevent most hospitalizations were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration in the final days of December.

Editor's note: This story is part of Axios Des Moines' feature this week spotlighting the biggest 2022 goals of community groups and metro leaders.

