Polk County and Des Moines aim to maximize federal bucks in 2022

Determining how to best spend federal stimulus allocations is a top priority for Polk County and Des Moines in 2022, Polk County Supervisors Chairperson Angela Connolly and DSM city manager Scott Sanders told Axios.

Flashback: Iowa governments were allocated almost $2.7 billion last year as part of a pandemic recovery bill.

DSM and Polk County's shares are around $95 million each. Much of that will be allocated in coming weeks.

Driving the news: Residents recently gave feedback to local governments about how they would like the money spent.

Some called for an excluded workers fund for undocumented workers who didn't receive earlier federal stimulus allocations.

What they're saying: Mayor Frank Cownie told Axios in March that infrastructure improvements are among his top desires.

Tackling problems associated with affordable housing, mental health services and water quality are on Connolly's wish list.

What's next: Spending proposals will be made public in coming weeks with budget adoptions likely in March.

Editor's note: This story is part of Axios Des Moines' feature this week spotlighting the biggest 2022 goals of community groups and metro leaders.