Celebrate Iowa's 175th birthday with these virtual displays
Happy 175, Iowa! President James K. Polk signed legislation making Iowa the nation's 29th state on Dec. 28, 1846.
Worthy of your time: Check out these virtual displays or videos celebrating the state's past.
- Iowa's People & Places: Use your cursor to travel through a state exhibit showcasing 13,000 years of history.
- Iowa History 101: An hourlong webinar from the state curator.
- Capitol history: An interactive timeline highlighting governors, events and the Iowa Capitol's construction and renovations.
