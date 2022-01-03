4 hours ago - Things to Do

Celebrate Iowa's 175th birthday with these virtual displays

Jason Clayworth
A photo of the Iowa Capitol
A scene from Iowa Statehood Day, Dec. 28, 1996. Photo: Charlie Neibergall/AP

Happy 175, Iowa! President James K. Polk signed legislation making Iowa the nation's 29th state on Dec. 28, 1846.

Worthy of your time: Check out these virtual displays or videos celebrating the state's past.

  • Iowa History 101: An hourlong webinar from the state curator.
  • Capitol history: An interactive timeline highlighting governors, events and the Iowa Capitol's construction and renovations.
