Des Moines City Councilmember Bill Gray says goodbye like Hayden Fry
Des Moines City Councilperson Bill Gray sported a new look at a council meeting Monday that he said was in memory of former Hawkeyes football coach Hayden Fry, who died two years ago.
- The fake mustache was among swag Gray picked up while volunteering with the University of Iowa.
Of note: Monday was Gray's last regular council meeting and city staff held a public farewell reception for him.
- He was defeated last month by Indira Sheumaker, who takes office in January.
