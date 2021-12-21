Des Moines City Councilmember Bill Gray says goodbye like Hayden Fry

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Des Moines City Councilperson Bill Gray sported a new look at a council meeting Monday that he said was in memory of former Hawkeyes football coach Hayden Fry, who died two years ago.

The fake mustache was among swag Gray picked up while volunteering with the University of Iowa.

Of note: Monday was Gray's last regular council meeting and city staff held a public farewell reception for him.