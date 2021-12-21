1 hour ago - News

Des Moines City Councilmember Bill Gray says goodbye like Hayden Fry

Jason Clayworth
A photo of Hayden Fry.
(Left) Hayden Fry with University of Washington football coach Don James in 1982 and (right) Des Moines City Councilperson Bill Gray, on Monday. Photos: Wally Fong via AP and city of Des Moines video

Des Moines City Councilperson Bill Gray sported a new look at a council meeting Monday that he said was in memory of former Hawkeyes football coach Hayden Fry, who died two years ago.

  • The fake mustache was among swag Gray picked up while volunteering with the University of Iowa.

Of note: Monday was Gray's last regular council meeting and city staff held a public farewell reception for him.

