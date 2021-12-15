How to handle street sweeping in Des Moines this winter
Des Moines' public street sweeping for leaves has ended for the year, city Public Works director Jonathan Gano told Axios this week.
Why it matters: Leaves can clog street grates and cause backups or flooding.
What you can do: City crews will still respond to requests for sweeping in areas where leaves are problematic.
- Report it under the "storm water problem" in the myDSMmobile app or call Public Works: 515-283-4950.
Be smart: It's illegal to use the street for leaf disposal. That's considered littering and can result in a fine of $100 for the first offense.
- Violators are generally given a courtesy notice and citations are rare, Gano said.
