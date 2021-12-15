2 hours ago - News

How to handle street sweeping in Des Moines this winter

Jason Clayworth
A photo of leaves in a street.
Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Des Moines' public street sweeping for leaves has ended for the year, city Public Works director Jonathan Gano told Axios this week.

Why it matters: Leaves can clog street grates and cause backups or flooding.

What you can do: City crews will still respond to requests for sweeping in areas where leaves are problematic.

  • Report it under the "storm water problem" in the myDSMmobile app or call Public Works: 515-283-4950.

Be smart: It's illegal to use the street for leaf disposal. That's considered littering and can result in a fine of $100 for the first offense.

  • Violators are generally given a courtesy notice and citations are rare, Gano said.
