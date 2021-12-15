Des Moines-based foundation seeks to build new community center

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines is planning a $3.6 million expansion to build a new community center just north of its headquarters.

Why it matters: The foundation, which connects donors with charitable giving in the area, has grown in recent decades. Leaders say the organization is starting to get crowded in its space in the Finkbine Mansion, where it's been located for more than 20 years.

Plus: The foundation's plans will likely change the look of Ingersoll Avenue.

What's happening: The Des Moines Plan and Zoning Commission will consider on Thursday the foundation's site proposal for the new C3 Center.

City staff have already recommended the plan for approval.

Details: The new center will include meeting space for nonprofits, sometimes referred to as C3s in connection to their designation in federal tax code.

The plans call for adding a second story to the 71-year-old building at 1910 Ingersoll Ave.

The project will also include an outdoor plaza, deck and event space.

What to watch: If the commission gives its approval, the plans would then go before the City Council.

Renovations could begin in March and be completed late next year, Sara Bonney, the foundation’s chief marketing officer, told Axios.

One interesting thing to go: Triad, a recording and video production company, was formerly located in the Ingersoll building that's proposed for the foundation's project. The company moved to Des Moines' south side in 2018.