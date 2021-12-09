Omicron variant found in Iowa

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Omicron variant has been identified in Iowa.

Driving the news: State health officials announced Thursday that an unvaccinated person under age 18 has tested positive for the new coronavirus variant.

The Black Hawk County resident is asymptomatic, but got a test because of travel exposure.

State of play: Health officials forecast a rise in Omicron cases, but there are still many unknowns, including transmissibility and how effective vaccines are against the variant.

What they're saying: There's growing evidence that booster shots offer protection against the variant, Iowa Department of Public Health's interim director Kelly Garcia said.

She urged vaccinated Iowans to get their extra shot and unvaccinated people to talk with their health care providers.

Of note: 73% of eligible Iowans age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose and 67% are fully vaccinated, according to The New York Times.