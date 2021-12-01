1 hour ago - Business
Tiny houses? Des Moines artist opens tiny crafts store
Jason Clayworth
A photo of Tickled Turquoise, a tiny business in Des Moines.
Why is everything tiny so cute? Photo courtesy of Misty Oetker

Tickled Turquoise, a 10-by-12-foot arts and crafts store in Des Moines' North of Grand neighborhood, is welcoming visitors this holiday season.

  • The shop hosted its first Christmas open house Friday.

Why it matters: Tiny businesses could be the next frontier for local entrepreneurs, owner Misty Oetker told Axios.

Flashback: Oetker, who specializes in print and fabric design, originally wanted to open up a mobile art shop. But that idea was complicated by permitting similar to those that multiple metro cities require of food trucks.

  • Oetker later discovered she didn't need a permit in DSM for a shed that is 120 or less square feet.
  • So she designed her tiny business, which her family helped construct at her home.

Go shopping: Oetker's shop is located at 745 33rd St., Des Moines.

  • It's open daily from 10am-5pm through this Sunday. You can expect the same hours Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 18-19.
  • During other times, the shop is open by appointment.
A photo inside Tickled Turquoise, a tiny business in Des Moines.
Photo courtesy of Misty Oetker
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more