Tiny houses? Des Moines artist opens tiny crafts store

Tickled Turquoise, a 10-by-12-foot arts and crafts store in Des Moines' North of Grand neighborhood, is welcoming visitors this holiday season.

The shop hosted its first Christmas open house Friday.

Why it matters: Tiny businesses could be the next frontier for local entrepreneurs, owner Misty Oetker told Axios.

Flashback: Oetker, who specializes in print and fabric design, originally wanted to open up a mobile art shop. But that idea was complicated by permitting similar to those that multiple metro cities require of food trucks.

Oetker later discovered she didn't need a permit in DSM for a shed that is 120 or less square feet.

So she designed her tiny business, which her family helped construct at her home.

Go shopping: Oetker's shop is located at 745 33rd St., Des Moines.

It's open daily from 10am-5pm through this Sunday. You can expect the same hours Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 18-19.

During other times, the shop is open by appointment.