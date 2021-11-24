Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Instacart; Map: Sara Wise/Axios; Illustrations: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If you're sitting down at a Thanksgiving dinner in Iowa, there's a good chance that fresh cranberry sauce will be on the table.

State of play: Iowa ranks as the No. 1 state for fresh cranberry orders through InstaCart, according to the food delivery service.

We're 70.6% more likely to choose fresh over canned than the national average.

It helps that we live next door to Wisconsin, the top producer of cranberries in the nation.

And the places that prefer canned cranberries? Mississippi, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Alabama and New Jersey.

The bottom line: If you're in charge of bringing over the cranberry sauce — make the fresh stuff.