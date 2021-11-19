11 hours ago - News
West Des Moines nabs a perfect score for LGBTQ+ inclusion
West Des Moines achieved a perfect score for LGBTQ+ inclusion in city policies and services in the latest annual Municipal Equality Index released this week by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRCF) and the Equality Federation.

Why it matters: It's a tool to understand how well cities are doing and rates more than 500 based on factors like non-discrimination laws, employment, law enforcement and leadership.

By the numbers: Iowa City and Dubuque also pulled in the top score of 100 points.

The big picture: The national average was 67 points, a record high in the ten years of the annual report.

  • Of note: 40 states introduced anti-LGTBQ+ legislation in 2021, the report notes.

The bottom line: All of Iowa’s cities scored better than the national average but there’s still room for improvement.

