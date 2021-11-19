West Des Moines nabs a perfect score for LGBTQ+ inclusion

West Des Moines achieved a perfect score for LGBTQ+ inclusion in city policies and services in the latest annual Municipal Equality Index released this week by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRCF) and the Equality Federation.
Why it matters: It's a tool to understand how well cities are doing and rates more than 500 based on factors like non-discrimination laws, employment, law enforcement and leadership.
By the numbers: Iowa City and Dubuque also pulled in the top score of 100 points.
- The other six Iowa cities that were ranked included Davenport (98), Cedar Rapids (97), Des Moines (96), Ames (94), Sioux City (79), and Waterloo (71).
- WDM eclipsed DSM by scoring more flex points in things like LGBTQ+ support services for older adults.
The big picture: The national average was 67 points, a record high in the ten years of the annual report.
- Of note: 40 states introduced anti-LGTBQ+ legislation in 2021, the report notes.
The bottom line: All of Iowa’s cities scored better than the national average but there’s still room for improvement.
