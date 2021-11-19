West Des Moines nabs a perfect score for LGBTQ+ inclusion

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

West Des Moines achieved a perfect score for LGBTQ+ inclusion in city policies and services in the latest annual Municipal Equality Index released this week by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRCF) and the Equality Federation.

Why it matters: It's a tool to understand how well cities are doing and rates more than 500 based on factors like non-discrimination laws, employment, law enforcement and leadership.

By the numbers: Iowa City and Dubuque also pulled in the top score of 100 points.

The other six Iowa cities that were ranked included Davenport (98), Cedar Rapids (97), Des Moines (96), Ames (94), Sioux City (79), and Waterloo (71).

WDM eclipsed DSM by scoring more flex points in things like LGBTQ+ support services for older adults.

The big picture: The national average was 67 points, a record high in the ten years of the annual report.

Of note: 40 states introduced anti-LGTBQ+ legislation in 2021, the report notes.

The bottom line: All of Iowa’s cities scored better than the national average but there’s still room for improvement.