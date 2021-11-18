Nov 18, 2021 - Things to Do
A holiday gift idea for Iowa history buffs
Jason Clayworth
A photo of the Annals of Iowa Journal.
Photo courtesy of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs

Looking for a thoughtful holiday gift for those history buffs in your life?

Why it matters: It gives new insight into the state's role in areas such as agriculture, education, religion and politics.

State of play: The Annals of Iowa, published quarterly, has been around since 1863, but no previous edition resembles this one.

  • It includes original artwork from 17 artists and essays from multiple historians.

Get it: An annual subscription is $24.95, and the single anniversary edition costs $10.

