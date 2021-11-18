A holiday gift idea for Iowa history buffs
Looking for a thoughtful holiday gift for those history buffs in your life?
- A special edition journal was recently published, commemorating Iowa's 175th anniversary of statehood.
Why it matters: It gives new insight into the state's role in areas such as agriculture, education, religion and politics.
State of play: The Annals of Iowa, published quarterly, has been around since 1863, but no previous edition resembles this one.
- It includes original artwork from 17 artists and essays from multiple historians.
Get it: An annual subscription is $24.95, and the single anniversary edition costs $10.
- Bonus: Watch a video about the journal's making.
