A holiday gift idea for Iowa history buffs

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Looking for a thoughtful holiday gift for those history buffs in your life?

A special edition journal was recently published, commemorating Iowa's 175th anniversary of statehood.

Why it matters: It gives new insight into the state's role in areas such as agriculture, education, religion and politics.

State of play: The Annals of Iowa, published quarterly, has been around since 1863, but no previous edition resembles this one.

It includes original artwork from 17 artists and essays from multiple historians.

Get it: An annual subscription is $24.95, and the single anniversary edition costs $10.