🚨 A new report blames Denver Public Schools for the fatal beating of an 8-year-old boy in 2022 because the district failed to report the child's numerous absences to human services. (Denver Post πŸ”‘)

🚫 The city of Denver will keep liaisons in El Paso "for the foreseeable future" to discourage migrants from moving here, officials said, citing success in the current program. (Westword)

🚩 A legislative ethics panel is investigating the conduct of Senate Assistant Majority Leader Faith Winter after receiving a complaint from the city of Northglenn that Winter appeared to be intoxicated at a community meeting. (CPR)

β™² National waste recycler Ridwell acquired local company Happy Beetle and will take over its Denver area service in an undisclosed financial deal, John reports.