Big shows, small price

Experience a live performance this weekend during the Denver Fringe Festival.

Why it matters: This event supports independent performing artists by organizing live shows at an affordable price.

The acts include theater, dance, circus, comedy and cabaret.

By the numbers: There are over 150 performances, including 60 original productions across 20 venues in RiNo, Five Points and Aurora.

The new FringeArt show will showcase work at Ironton Distillery in RiNo through June 21.

Cost: $15 per show, $75 festival pass (unlimited shows)

When: Tonight through Sunday

More things to do in Denver this weekend

🎹 Regenerate Festival: The city's largest house and techno music festival is back in Civic Center Park and headlined by Purple Disco Machine, John Summit, Eric Prydz and Gorgon City. Tickets start at $100

🎺 Five Points Jazz Fest: This annual festival in Five Points celebrates the history of jazz in Denver and will kick off with a parade led by Otone Brass Band at noon, proceeding from 29th to 25th along Welton Street. Free

🌈 Big Gay Boat Day: Head to Call to Arms Brewing Saturday for a party featuring a $30 all-you-can-drink deal from 1–4pm and access to a party pontoon boat.

😂 Nikki Glaser: Coming off a recent stand-up special, the comedian and podcast host will take the stage for two performances at Boulder Theater. Tickets start at $120

When: 7pm and 9:30pm Saturday

🎤 Levitt Block Party: Kick off summer with a concert headlined by three-time Grammy winner Common and local rap and R&B artists. Free

🎵 Big Head Todd and the Monsters: The Colorado-based rock band is performing at Red Rocks 7pm Saturday with The Wallflowers. Tickets start at $80

