🚨 The gunman who killed five people at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs in 2022 spent $9,000 on weapons two years before the attack. (Denver Post πŸ”‘)

The shooter agreed to a life sentence, plus 190 years in prison on federal charges.

🚩 The Colorado Bureau of Investigation first received warnings about a forensic scientist's manipulation of data nearly a decade before discovering the problem. (Colorado Sun)

🚧 Denver's sidewalk repair plan, approved by voters in 2022, is poised to be postponed again, to January 2025, amid City Council members' concerns over its fee structure. (Denverite)

πŸ—³οΈ Colorado is the nation's first state to require its jail system to provide at least six hours of in-person voting before Election Day. (Denver Post πŸ”‘)

πŸ’° Denver-based Xcimer Energy raised $100 million to build a massive prototype of its laser-driven nuclear fusion system. (Axios Pro πŸ”‘)