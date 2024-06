๐Ÿ‘ท A Denver City Council committee voted yesterday to move forward with a proposed charter change allowing most city employees to collectively bargain. (Axios Denver)

โšก Xcel Energy customers using smart meters started paying more for electricity this week during peak hours. The utility company calls the move a money-saving effort. (Denver7)

๐Ÿฅพ Denver-based outdoor apparel company VF Corp. named Caroline Brown as global brand president of The North Face, the company's marquee brand. (DBJ ๐Ÿ”‘)

๐Ÿ’Š An FDA advisory panel yesterday declined to recommend treating PTSD with ecstasy, which was legalized for medicinal use in Colorado. (Axios)