Data: Square; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios Denver is ditching lunch dates for brunch dates. The big picture: The city's restaurant spending is shifting from weekday lunch hours to the weekends, per recently released Square data.

Why it matters: It's a reflection of pandemic behavior changes — and an important insight for restaurants as they continue adapting to survive and thrive.

By the numbers: The share of weekday lunch restaurant transactions in the Mile High City fell from 20% in 2019 to 16% in 2023, based on food and drink establishments using Square.

By contrast, the share of weekend lunch transactions jumped from 30% in 2019 to 36% last year.

The same trend is playing out nationwide, but the shift in Denver is a bit more pronounced.

Fun fact: Happy hour, which Square defines as weekdays from 4-6pm, is safe for now, with spending trends holding steady the past five years.

What they're saying: Before COVID, people were eating lunch near the office and grabbing drinks after work. Now with remote work, restaurant spending is spiking during the weekend, Square research lead Ara Kharazian said in the company's report.