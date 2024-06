πŸš† Voters this November won't be asked to raise sales taxes to fund a passenger rail line between Fort Collins and Pueblo as previously expected. (CPR)

🚩 A 56-year-old man from Aurora is dead and a 61-year-old man from Littleton remains missing after their raft flipped on the Colorado River in Grand County on Saturday. (Colorado Sun)

🏭 Suncor received a new permit and air pollution orders, including more monitoring systems and real-time data reports β€” but environmentalists say the rules still fall short. (Colorado Sun)

😱 The hailstorm that pummeled the Denver metro area last Thursday brought baseball-sized stones, the largest seen in 35 years.

πŸ’” Drew Gordon, a former NBA player and the older brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, was killed in a car accident in Portland, Oregon. (ESPN)