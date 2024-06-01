5 tips for how to making camping fun for kids

In the middle of the woods, the two words you don't want to hear are "I'm bored." Why it matters: It's a common refrain when you go camping with children, away from the familiar confines of home and electronics, despite being surrounded by undiscovered nature.

A little planning ahead can go a long way in preventing boredom and even making camping fun.

Here are five tips from experts and personal experience to keep the kids' attention.

1) Stay close to home: When you first start camping, don't venture too far afield in case you need to bail. Even the backyard is an ideal starting place.

A nearby spot lowers expectations and offers a chance to test out what you need and don't need on a future trip.

2) Pick the right campsite: Choose one that offers a variety of activities to keep the whole family entertained, whether it's a nearby river, lake, waterfall, sand dunes or even just big boulders to climb.

National parks are the ultimate location because most offer daily programs to learn about animals, rocks and the solar system. The Junior Ranger booklet offers a roadmap of activities to explore the surroundings with a prize at the end.

3) Make it fun: Just because you're camping, it doesn't have to be a spartan experience.

Build a fire and throw in color-changing packets that light up the night. Or be the light: Get a glow sticks kit and make fun hats, glasses and necklaces to take on a parade around the campground.

Camping games abound, from a deck of cards or banana-grams to packable cornhole and bocce ball.

Other gear-free activities include birdwatching, journaling and sketching plants.

4) Make dinner an event: Likewise, camp meals don't need to be often-bland rehydrated food.

Make-your-own pizzas on tortillas or pitas with plenty of toppings offer endless possibilities.

A taco bar with pre-chopped ingredients is another hands-on experience.

5) Bring comforts of home: It's OK to bring what you need to be comfortable. Disposable wipes to stay clean? Full-size pillows? Familiar toys? All are packable. Just make sure to keep to "Leave No Trace" principles and leave the site cleaner than you found it.

The bottom line: Camping is fun if you make it that way.