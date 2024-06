🐝 Colorado eighth-grader Aditi Muthukumar finished in fifth place in the National Spelling Bee yesterday after misspelling Lillooet, a region in British Columbia.

πŸŽ“ Colorado students whose families make under $90,000 annually are eligible for two years of in-state tuition paid for under a new law signed by the governor yesterday. (Denver Post πŸ”‘)

πŸ‘€ A Democratic super PAC has spent at least $84,000 on ads for former Republican state Rep. Ron Hanks, an election denier, because the group thinks he will be easiest to beat in November. (Colorado Sun)

πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted the need for aid to Ukraine and Israel in a commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy. (Gazette πŸ”‘)

⚑ Colorado ranks third-highest for lightning deaths nationwide. The fatal strike of a rancher and 32 of his cattle marked the state's 25th related death since 2006. (Colorado Sun)