May 30, 2024 - Things to Do

This weekend in Denver: the U.S. Women's National Team is in action, the new Outside Festival kicks off and pop singer Madison Beer performs live.

1. ⚽️ USWNT International Friendly

Cheer on Colorado natives Lindsey Horan and Sophia Smith when the U.S. Women's National Team takes on Korea Republic at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Why it matters: This is one of the final matches before the Olympics roster is determined.

What we're watching: Smith, a rising star who hails from Windsor, leads the National Women's Soccer League in scoring (eight goals) for the 2024 season.

Stop by: Lady Justice Brewing in Englewood if you can't catch the match in person.

The owners of Denver's first women's sports bar (opening this summer) are hosting a watch party.

When: 3pm Saturday.

How to watch: TNT, Max and Peacock.

Tickets start at $90

Celebrate everything outdoors from music and films to speakers and gear in Civic Center Park. Tickets start at $59

When: 1–10pm Saturday and Sunday.

3. 🎶 Madison Beer

4. 😂 Wanda Sykes

The legendary comedian and actress is taking the stage at Paramount Theatre for two shows. Tickets start at $49

When: 5pm and 7:30pm Saturday.

Resident and nonresident anglers can fish in waters across the state without a license or Habitat Stamp Saturday and Sunday.

The fine print: Consult the Colorado Fishing brochure for updated regulations.